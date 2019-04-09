The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved several bids Monday evening for the construction of a maintenance and storage facility.

Ledgerwood Concrete of Blythedale was awarded the concrete building pad bid for $36,897. Trainer Construction of New Hampton was approved for the labor bid package for $38,500. The bid from Girdner Post and Lumber of Mercer was approved for $52,089.39. The HVAC bid was awarded to Nelson Heating and Cooling of Bethany at a cost of $23,149.50.

The previous maintenance barn for Princeton R-5 was removed to accommodate the addition of the parking lot and elementary building. The new 60 by 105 feet maintenance building is scheduled for completion before August.

The board approved a recommendation from Superintendent Jerry Girdner regarding accounting software to purchase a package from Software Unlimited for $7,285 for the one-time conversion. Girdner reports the 2019-2020 prorated cost will be $2,620. The current accounting software will not be supported after next school year. The bookkeeper and secretary at Princeton R-5 reviewed the software package from Software Unlimited and Tyler SIS Fin.

The board also approved the purchase of a new math textbook to be used for kindergarten through sixth grade. Girdner says the math instruction package will be $23,898.66 for the next six years, which includes materials and books for kindergarten through sixth-grade students in that time period.

Tuition kindergarten through 12th-grade students was approved for next school year at a cost of $6,308. The board approved the addition of a paraprofessional for the 2019-2020 school year to serve in the Title 1 Math/Reading program.

The district is working with broker Thomas McGee to secure a health insurance plan for next school year. Princeton is currently with Midwest Public Risk/Cigna and looking at a 12% premium increase. The school is pursuing additional bids for possible providers with more information is to be presented at the May meeting.

The board was updated on the spring planting of grass seed campus-wide, which will take place soon. It was reported that erosion control and silt fence will continue as needed.

The board elected member Rick Ellsworth as President and Larry Pollard as Vice President. Ron Parsons was appointed as Secretary, and Karla Meinke was appointed as Treasurer.

Following a closed session, the board approved extra duty assignments, with Dave McCumber for girls golf, Cody Scroggie for head baseball and softball/baseball field painting, and Ila Rae Easter as food service director.

Non-certified letters of intent were approved for the 2018-2019 school year.