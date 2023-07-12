Princeton Board of Education approves bids, accept resignation and announce new hires

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education met on July 10th and made several decisions regarding various matters.

Firstly, the board approved a fuel bid from MFA Oil of Princeton. This means that MFA Oil will be providing fuel to the school district for the upcoming school year.

Policy updates were also approved during the meeting, however, the approval of handbooks was postponed and will be addressed during a special meeting scheduled for July 24th at 5:30. Furthermore, the board set a tax rate hearing for August 14th at 5:15. Following the tax rate hearing, the regular meeting will commence at 5:30. In addition, the dates for the audit were announced and will take place on July 17th and 18th.

After a closed session, the board announced the resignation of Danette Snapp from her position as an elementary paraprofessional. Her resignation was approved during the meeting.

The board also approved several new hirings. Payton Goodin was hired as the junior high and high school business and technology teacher, as well as the junior high school assistant softball coach. Maja McClarnon was hired for an elementary Title One position, and Rafaela Johnson was hired as an elementary paraprofessional.

Related