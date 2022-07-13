Princeton Board of Education approve purchase for bleachers, set lunch prices and tax rate hearing date

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education July 11th approved a grant to set the minimum teacher salary to $38,000. A budget item signed by the governor will allow districts to apply for a grant from the state to increase the minimum teacher salary to $38,000. The request is voluntary, it will require a match, and state funds are not guaranteed after next year. Princeton R-5 will apply for the grant this week.

The board approved school breakfast and lunch prices. Breakfast prices are $1.90 for kindergarten through 12th grade and $2.35 for adults. Lunch prices are $2.75 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $3 for seventh through 12th grade, and $4.12 for adults.

The board did not approve student or staff handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year. The administration was asked to revisit eligibility policies for the student handbook. The board also requested the staff handbook have additional policy clarification for staff cell phone and social media usage during school hours.

A purchase was approved for bleachers for the baseball and softball fields. The five-row, 27-foot, all-aluminum bleachers will have a seating capacity of 74. Four sections were bought at a total cost of $30,052.

The Princeton Ball Association, the City of Princeton, and the Princeton R-5 School District are working to relocate ball fields. Site work began last month on the three-field project. Additional funding options are being prepared for review.

The Princeton Board of Education set a tax rate hearing for August 15th at 5:15 in the evening.

The audit date was announced as July 13th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Ila Rae Easter for preschool part-time paraprofessional and Bill Goodin for junior high school history.

Extra duty contracts were also approved. They included Josh Lisle for head baseball, Bill Goodin for cross country, and Ashley Moore for girls golf.