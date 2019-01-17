The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a custodian night shift pay differential proposal at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposal involved a $1.00 per hour shift differential. The district will now pay $11.98 per hour for the night custodians who work from 2 o’clock in the afternoon to 10 o’clock at night. The daytime custodian pay rate is $10.98 per hour.

The board approved several board policies and were informed the current accounting software the district uses will no longer be available. The district is reviewing new software programs and will present options to the board in the near future.

The board will schedule a work session to review the needs of the district in regards to projects to be considered for completion this summer. Updates were given on the recent completion of the building additions and campus improvements as well as on the Land and Water Conservation Fund Track Grant. The $75,000 reimbursement was completed and deposited into the school’s account.

The school has one corrective action that is to be completed this summer. The site inspection team noted the parking area needed improved to meet ADA standards. Superintendent Jerry Girdner said the improvement will include a handicap stall at the track and field entrance.

During a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Coach Tom Hotmer effective at the end of the school year. Hotmer had been the head football coach since the 2016 season. Diana Hernandez was hired for the daytime custodian position at the elementary building and the board voted to extend Girdner’s contract by a year to June 2022.