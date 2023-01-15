Princeton Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 11, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education heard a proposal from a community member on January 11th regarding naming rights of the baseball field at the new ball field complex. Danny Derry offered $30,000 for the opportunity to name the baseball field after his grandfather, Dewey Derry.

The board discussed the topic, and Superintendent Jerry Girdner said there was a lot to consider with naming rights. Some of the challenges include the two existing fields for Gerald Gentry and Dick Franklin and if those field names would be moved to the new complex.

There had been recent suggestions about past coaches George Scurlock and Dave Niemeyer being honored with field names. There have also been recent donations made for which naming rights were not offered or considered. One concern would be if all previous donations should have an opportunity for naming rights and what that donation level should be.

There was a discussion about a Wall of Fame at the concession stand to honor accomplished baseball and softball athletes, coaches, and contributors. The Wall of Fame would provide an opportunity to recognize Princeton’s past and an opportunity to name the fields numerically with numbers one, two, and three.

The board asked Girdner to spend more time evaluating options.

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation Board presented information on the possibility of a county daycare. The proposal would require Princeton R-5 to host, manage, and fund the program.

Work on grant applications has already been done for the initial startup of the program. The area development corporation gave contact information on a possible facility to host the daycare.

The school board had questions about the facility, budget, and staffing. The board asked Girdner to visit the facility at 500 West Main Street in Princeton as soon as possible and provide more information.

Athletic Director Scott Ussery gave an update on the newest members of the Grand River Conference East. Brookfield and Marceline will join the GRC for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved policy, regulation, and form updates.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved a contract extension for the superintendent. The contract will go through the 2024-2025 school year. His salary will be determined after the board evaluates the upcoming budget.

Brent Mitchell was approved as the golf coach for this spring season.

