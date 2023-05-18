Princeton Board of Education address personnel matters at special meeting on May 16th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education took action on employee matters in a special closed session meeting on May 16th.

Resignations were approved for Junior High and High School Counselor Doctor Kristin Henke and Junior High Boys Basketball Coach Doctor Tina Holt.

Mike Schmidli was approved as head girl’s basketball coach, part-time athletic director, and field prep. Beth Boxley was approved as a junior high and high school English teacher.

An additional section was approved of Agriculture 1 with Kurt Meighen. The board also approved the addition of a junior high school Physics block class with Mike Tipton.

