The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved health insurance matters at a special meeting this week.

The district’s health insurance will be contracted with Insurance Management Services, and the district will offer four plans for employees. The plans include two health savings account options and two preferred provider organization options. The premiums range from $516.63 for an HSA type of policy and $615.60 for a PPO policy.

The board approved an increase for Princeton R-5’s contribution to employee health insurance. The cap was increased to $600 for next school year, which is a $50.00 increase.

The board approved the purchase of an elementary copy machine at a cost of $3,629 from Pro-Tech Company of Kirksville. A sewer grinder pump purchase was approved for the maintenance building for $6,000. A bid was approved for three-year coverage for firewall and web filter licensing at a cost of $4,670.75.

The board approved a resolution adopting the Mercer County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. Princeton R-5 will work with emergency response agencies to develop preparedness plans.

In a closed session, the board took action on personnel matters. Two resignations were approved with one resignation from second-grade teacher Heather Michaelis. The other resignation was from bus driver Kerri Jincks.

Melissa Renfro was employed as a second-grade teacher. Ashley Powell was approved as a part-time elementary art teacher and elementary paraprofessional. Betsy McCulley was approved for the extra duty of cross country coach.