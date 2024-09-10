Princeton Board of Ed approves graduation date, $500,000 investment

September 10, 2024
2023 Princeton R-V or (R-5) School District website
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education finalized the graduation date for the 2024 school year during its meeting on September 9. Graduation is scheduled for May 9 at 7 p.m.

The board also approved a $500,000 investment into a 24-month certificate of deposit (CD) at Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. The CD will offer an interest rate of 4.35% and an annual percentage yield of 4.4%.

Board members were briefed on completing their annual board training requirements. A Missouri state statute mandates that any school board member serving as of August 28, 2019, or elected or appointed after that date, must complete at least one hour of refresher training each year during their term.

Following a closed session, the board announced the approval of Christy Stockman and Ranae Shahan as varsity football cheerleading sponsors for the 2024 school year.

