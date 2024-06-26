Princeton board denies drug testing plan, passes new salary schedule

Share To Your Social Network

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education voted against a drug testing proposal in a split vote on June 25. The vote was three in favor and four against. Concerns were raised about confidentiality, the fairness of limiting testing to only extracurricular participants and not all students, and the intrusive nature of drug testing.

The board approved sixth-grade student participation in junior high school sports for softball and basketball starting next school year. That was also a split vote with six in favor and one against.

An increase was approved in the certified salary schedule for the next school year. The district will use the state’s $40,000 grant to supplement pay for beginning teachers. As part of the fiscal year 2025 state budget, qualifying local education agencies can apply for grant funds to boost their teacher salary to a baseline amount of $40,000. The grant supports salary increases for teaching staff to ensure they receive a baseline salary of $40,000 with 100% of the additional salary and related payroll benefits coming from state grant funds. The grant is subject to appropriation on an annual basis. For the remaining salary schedule past the $40,000, the district added $1,000 per step.

The board approved the non-certified salary schedule for next school year, raising Step 1 to $13.81. That reflects an additional 2.9% to the schedule base.

School administrator raises were approved for the elementary and high school principals and superintendent. They are 2.25%, 2.04%, and 1.98% respectively.

The board approved increasing school bus driver pay by 2.9% to $71 per day and $13.81 per hour for activity trips.

Meal prices were approved. They are $2.85 for preschool through fifth-grade lunch, $3.10 for sixth through 12th-grade lunch, $4.15 for adult lunch, $2.10 for preschool through 12th-grade breakfast, $2.50 for adult breakfast, and 40 cents for milk.

The board approved the 2024-2025 preliminary budget. It included revenues budgeted at $5,941,800 and projected expenditures of $6,062,558. There is a projected deficit of $120,758.

The board approved activity balances to zero and amending the 2023-2024 budget to actual figures. Revenues received were $6,591,837, and total expenditures were $6,164,592. The revenues exceeded the budgeted amount by $427,244. The Fund 1 and 2 unrestricted reserve balance was 56.42%.

The board approved a purchase agreement for five electric school buses at no cost. The grant covers 100% of the expenses for the buses and necessary infrastructure materials. Princeton will collaborate with Grundy Electric to implement the infrastructure for the installation of the charging stations. It is possible the new electric buses could be delivered in mid to late 2024.

Student and faculty handbooks were approved for the next school year.

The board approved account access and signature authority for school personnel.

A resolution was approved outlining descriptions of banking responsibilities.

