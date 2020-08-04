Primary Election: A review of north Missouri election issues and candidates

Candidates will be nominated by their respective political parties in today’s primary election to have their names on general election ballots in November.

The poll sites are open until 7 o’clock this evening across Missouri. KTTN news plans to announce results, as they become available this evening while also carrying portions of the Kansas City Royals baseball game on KTTN FM.

Grundy County Republicans choose from three candidates for 2nd district commissioner: Joe Brinser, Brad Chumbley, and Martha Roberts. Unopposed are candidates for 7th district state representative; 1st district county commissioner; sheriff; collector-treasurer; assessor; public administrator; and coroner.

A couple of townships have changes in their polling location as of today. Voters for Lincoln township and 2nd ward of Trenton township cast ballots at the Sugg Room of the Ketcham community center. Voters of Harrison township will join those from the 3rd ward Trenton township in voting at the First Christian Church.

Six other polling sites remain unchanged from past elections: Grundy County Courthouse for the 1st ward Trenton township and Jefferson township; the First Baptist Church recreational center for 4th ward Trenton township and Jackson township. Others are Galt Baptist Church for Liberty and Myers townships; Spickard Christian Church for Franklin and Washington townships; Laredo community building for Wilson and Marion township; as well as Edinburg Baptist Church for Madison and Taylor township voters.

Livingston County voters have four contests in the Republican primary today. Candidates for eastern district commissioner are Roger Barnes and Alvin Thompson; for sheriff, it’s between Steve Cox and Richard Knouse; for collector-treasurer: it’s Diana Havens and Kaley Holmes; and for public administrator, seeking the Republican nod are Geri Curtis and Whitney Ballard. There’s also a three-part vote regarding the proposed formation of the Chillicothe fire protection district; a 30 cent property tax levy; and the election of five persons to the district board of directors.

In Daviess County, three persons are running in the Republican primary for sheriff: Kyle Cornett, Larry Adams Junior, and Tyler Miller. For assessor, candidates are Aaron Piburn and Joshua Ty Lisle.

Two commissioner positions in Sullivan County are on the ballots today. Seeking the Republican nomination for 2nd district commissioner are Michael Williams and Randall Huffman. Seeking the 1st district commissioner Republican nomination are Rye Page and Colin Sorhus.

There are two nominating races among Republican voters in Mercer County. Seeking sheriff are Jose Lopez and Jimmy See. Candidates for 1st district commissioner are Shane Grooms and Justin Porter.

Republican voters in Putnam county choose between Shane Bradshaw and Thomas Carman for the eastern district county commissioner.

Three contests are to be decided in the Harrison County Republican primary. These are for north district commissioner between Rick J. Smith and Mike Smith; for sheriff, it’s between Trevor Place and Eric Rimmer; and for assessor, voters choose between Lisa Craig and Hannah Thompson.

Linn County Republicans have two races to decide. Running for first district commissioner are Jim Hargadine, Glen Murrain, and Shawn Sayre. Candidates for coroner are Kjersten Parn and Dean Fouquet.

The Republican primary in Caldwell county features two contests. There are two candidates for sheriff: Mitch Allen and Jerry Galloway. The nomination for collector-treasurer has four candidates: Janelle Wiedmier Walker, Jean Gardner, Beth Larkins, and Crystal Dorrel. For Caldwell and other counties, four persons seek the Republican nod as 8th district state representative. They are Gary Stroud; Darlene Breckenridge, Randy Railsback, and David Woody.

Also in Caldwell county, voters decide on a tax increase for the Golden Age Nursing home district. The proposal, if passed, would set the levy at 25 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. It’s now just over ten cents (.1056) on the hundred dollars of assessed valuation.

On the ballots statewide by initiative petition is a constitutional amendment, listed as number two, regarding Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Also to be nominated to advance to the November general election are 6th district Congress, Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Attorney General.

