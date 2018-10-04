Presentation on wetland project to be held at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge Manager Steve Whitson will present a program to the Grand River Audubon Society next week on the refuge’s wetland project.

The presentation will be at the Mildren Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center of Chillicothe the evening of October 10th at 6:30.

Ducks Unlimited contributed the $870,000 being spent on the Swan Lake project possible. The project is expected to improve habitat for waterfowl, other birds, and wildlife.

Area Ducks Unlimited members, as well as the public, are invited to attend to learn how their money is being used locally.