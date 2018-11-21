Preparations for Thanksgiving meal at Coon Creek Baptist Church underway and on schedule

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton hosts its 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, November 22nd.

Dianna Crawford is the pastor’s wife, and on Wednesday morning said preparation was going well. Volunteers are preparing at least 54 turkeys and more than 155 pumpkin pies.

Crawford said more than 500 meals will be delivered between 10 o’clock and noon on Thursday to people who have to work, shut-ins, and those who are unable or do not want to cook. That includes deliveries to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Police Department, and inmates.

The church opens to the public at 11 o’clock, with serving to begin at noon. Crawford noted the church will not save or book tables or take reservations.

The meal is free, but those who want to donate can do so. Donated money goes into a Thanksgiving Fund the Union Coon Creek Church uses to buy items needed for the meal.

At least 60 to 65 volunteers will help with the meal preparation this week, and that number could get close to 100. Children, teens, and adults can help in various ways, and anyone wanting to volunteer can still do so.

Individuals who wish to volunteer or request a meal delivery should call Dianna Crawford at 635-0760 or the Union Coon Creek Church at 789-2246. Anyone requesting a delivery on Thursday can call the church until 10 o’clock.