Premium Sale at North Central Missouri Fair raises $54,600

The Premium Sale held Saturday evening at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton raised $54,600 to help with livestock expenses of 23 young people from Grundy County. Each individual was allowed to have one animal in the sale.

Those with animals in the sale received money from high bidders as well as others making donations. Young people with entries in the sale are allowed to keep the livestock, continuing to show them at other fairs and events.

There were 56 bidders vying for the winning bid raising a grand total of $54,600 which is an increase of $5,600 compared to last year. The 23 entries participating is three more than a year ago, and belong to FFA or 4-H youth. Kristi Urich of Laredo coordinated the Premium Sale.

