The Premium Market Animal Sale at this year’s Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe raised more than $144,000 to support 4-H and FFA members showing their animals.

The $144,100 was $20,850 more than at 2020’s sale. The number of animals sold, 147, was up by 11 animals compared to a year ago. The number of buyers, 88, was an increase of 19 compared to 2020.

Tina Livestock Market, for the second year in a row, was the top buyer.

