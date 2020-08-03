Premium Livestock Sale at North Central Missouri Fairgrounds generates over $46,000

Last evening’s (Aug 2nd) premium livestock sale at the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds generated $46,180 to be shared by 22 exhibitors from Grundy county. That’s an estimated six thousand dollars more than last years’ premium sale. The organizer of the sale, Kristi Urich, reported five businesses were buyers with some 40 other bidders adding on dollars for the youth.

Each of the 22 youth brought one animal into the show ring of the livestock pavilion. They had to have shown the animal – beef cattle, swine, or sheep –during last week’s North Central Missouri Fair AND be a member of a 4-H club or FFA Chapter in Grundy County. The largest bid of $1,600 was for the beef heifer belonging to Aleena Allen of Trenton. The buyers were American Family Insurance and local agent

Cara McClellan, the BTC Bank, the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri, Trenton HyVee Food Store, and Smithfield Hog Production of Missouri.

According to Mrs. Urich, the exhibitors often use their money to pay expenses related to raising their livestock, and/or making a purchase for next year. Some also use their funds toward college expenses. The youth also get to keep their animals.

A small sales commission is withheld from each youth to cover advertising costs. Scott Roy was the auctioneer with assistance from Michael Witten and Joe Brinser

