The Premium Livestock Sale on Saturday evening at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton raised slightly over $57,000, which was a new record high.

Twenty-two young people participated in the sale, with a total of 49 bidders making bids.

The organizer of the sale, Kristi Urich, described the Premium Sale as very successful and expressed appreciation for a supportive community.

The previous record high was $56,125 in 2018, when 23 entrants participated.

