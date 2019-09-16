A date has been announced for one month from now for college-bound juniors to take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test at Trenton High School.

The test is scheduled October 16, 2019, with a cost of $16.00. Interested students can sign up and pay in the THS office. A study guide also will be given to help students prepare for the test.

The preliminary scholastic aptitude exam serves as the screening test for students wishing to be considered for inclusion in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The test is for students who rank in the top of the class of 2020-21 plus any juniors whose parents are employed for the UPS Foundation, Federal Express, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Foundation, Southwest Airlines or State Farm Companies Foundation.

Parents of juniors also are encouraged to check with their employer to see if that business is a corporate sponsor for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

