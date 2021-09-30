Pre-registration now available for Linn County Health Department flu shot clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Pre-registration is available for the Linn County Health Department’s drive-through flu shot clinic next week.

Flu shots will be available for residents at least 18 years old at the Linn County Fairgrounds of Brookfield on October 7th from 2 to 6 o’clock. Registration forms can be found at this link and on the Linn County Health Department Facebook page.

Residents who have Medicare or Medicaid are asked to print their name on the form exactly as it appears on their card. The form cannot be filled in before printing. Residents can print the two-page form two-sided or staple the pages together. There are questions on the second page, and the form must be signed.

Completed forms should be brought to the drive-through flu shot clinic at the Linn County Fairgrounds on October 7th.

Related