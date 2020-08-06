Powersville woman injured in Highway 139 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville woman sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle traveled into the path of the car in which she was a passenger in Putnam County the afternoon of Wednesday, August 5th.

A private vehicle transported 76 year old Oris Roberts to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 76 year old George Roberts of Powersville, or the SUV driver, 19 year old Cheyanne Blanchard of Lucerne.

The car traveled south on Highway 139 when the northbound SUV allegedly moved into the car’s path half of a mile north of 140th Street while attempting to turn onto a private drive. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes George Roberts did not wear a safety device, while Oris Roberts and Blanchard did.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

