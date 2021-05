Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A resident of Powersville faces multiple accusations following his arrest Sunday afternoon in Putnam County.

Forty-year-old Anthony Pearson was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Putnam County Jail.

The highway patrol has accused Pearson of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony endangering the welfare of a child. Pearson also is accused of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Related