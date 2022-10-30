Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested.

A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa.

The pickup traveled west on 110th Street before it went off the road, struck a bridge guardrail, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top in a creek.

The pickup was totaled and the patrol report indicated Davis wore a safety device.

Davis was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the road, resulting in a crash. He was processed and released by the Patrol.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate the crash.