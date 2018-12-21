Powersville man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Powersville man in Putnam County this (Thursday) afternoon on two failure to appear misdemeanor warrants and several other allegations. The warrants for 45 year old Walter Whitlow were from Putnam County for moving violations.

He was also accused of failing to register a motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, no seat belt, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol notes Whitlow was transported to the Putnam County Jail and is bondable.