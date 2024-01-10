Power outages plague north Missouri residents after 8 inches of snowfall

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported eight inches of snow accumulation over 24 hours from Monday afternoon, January 8, to Tuesday afternoon, January 9.

This severe weather led to widespread power outages in the area, reaching their peak on Tuesday afternoon, January 9, at around 4 p.m. At this peak, Briggs noted 3,600 power outages.

In Harrison County, there were nearly 1,900 outages, while Linn County experienced over 1,500 at its peak on January 9. Grundy County saw its highest outage number, just under 300, late Tuesday night, January 9.

Utility company workers labored tirelessly from Monday night, January 8, through to the early hours of Wednesday, January 10, in efforts to restore electricity.

As of 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, Briggs reported 87 power outages in Linn County and 29 in Sullivan County.