Power was out for nearly 500 Trenton Municipal Utilities customers for about 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, April 12th.

Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the affected area was generally from Ninth Street to 28th Street and from Highway 65 to the railroad tracks.

The outage was caused by an electrical contractor working in the area of 17th Street and Oklahoma Avenue shorting power lines by dropping a wire across TMU lines.

