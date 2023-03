Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Power has been restored in the east part of Trenton after the power went out Thursday afternoon.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports a cable burned in half behind Sunnyview Apartments and caused the outage that started at approximately 3:20 pm. Trenton Municipal Utility crews were able to restore the power around 4:25.

Urton says that, at the peak of the outage, 788 meters were out. The area of the outage was from Harris Avenue to Highway 65 and from 28th Street to 10th Street.

Related