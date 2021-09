Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports a power outage in the Crestview Terrace area Friday night, September 17, was caused by a buried cable that had shorted out.

Urton says Trenton Municipal Utilities repair personnel were dispatched, dug up the line, and made the repair. The outage affected about 20 customers.

Power went out about 6:40 pm and was out for several hours while crews spent much of the time digging up the cable.

