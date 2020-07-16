Poultry show results announced from Mercer County Fair

The Poultry Show results have been announced from the Mercer County Fair of Princeton.

The best in show large fowl was shown by Lance Jacobs of Eagleville, and the reserve best in show large fowl was shown by Hannah Bruse of Princeton.

Hannah Bruse also had the best in show bantam, reserve best in show bantam, and reserve best in show waterfowl. The best in show waterfowl was shown by Sierra Bruse of Princeton.

Sierra Bruse received Senior Showmanship, and Lance Jacobs received Junior Showmanship at the Mercer County Fair Poultry Show.

