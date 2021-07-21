Potential vendors attend pre-proposal conference on radio replacement for Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Representatives of four potential vendors attended a pre-proposal conference July 20th for a project to provide Grundy County a new digital simulcast radio network. The proposed system would replace the current fire and ambulance radio system.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the potential vendors were taken to sites related to the radio system.

The potential vendors have until September 7th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon to submit proposals to the Grundy County Clerk. The pre-proposal conference was required for any submission to the request for proposals.

