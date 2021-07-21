Potential vendors attend pre-proposal conference on radio replacement for Grundy County

Local News July 21, 2021 KTTN News
Grundy County Courthouse Trenton Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Representatives of four potential vendors attended a pre-proposal conference July 20th for a project to provide Grundy County a new digital simulcast radio network. The proposed system would replace the current fire and ambulance radio system.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the potential vendors were taken to sites related to the radio system.

The potential vendors have until September 7th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon to submit proposals to the Grundy County Clerk. The pre-proposal conference was required for any submission to the request for proposals.

 

(Email [email protected] with questions or concerns about this article)

Post Views: 112
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.