Postal employee in Moberly indicted for stealing from mail

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Moberly, Missouri has been federally indicted and accused of stealing from the mail.

Dawn Dowling, 58, was indicted on November 29 on one felony count of embezzlement of mail by a Postal Service employee. The indictment accuses Dowling of taking mail from about July 2023 to August 2023, including rebates from the home improvement store Menards that she was supposed to deliver.

Dowling appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Charges outlined in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Ladendorf is prosecuting the case.