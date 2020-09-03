Positive test results confirmed for four of five staff members at Sunnyview

Positive COVID-19 test results have been confirmed for four of five staff members of Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton who tested positive using an antigen test at the facility.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported Wednesday, September 2nd two of the positive cases were confirmed after being tested at the hospital drive-through site. He says two more results were received and confirmed Thursday, September 3rd after testing at the hospital drive-through. The result is pending for the fifth staff member, but it is anticipated to be known Friday, September 4th. Two of the staff members had symptoms, and the other three were asymptomatic.

Doerhoff reports staff members who tested positive are isolating at home for 14 days.

Sunnyview reported Wednesday, September 2nd that more testing is required before the facility can transition to Phase 2 or reopening. The facility is required to complete another round of testing next week.

