Portions of north Missouri placed under Ice Storm Warning

While much of northern Missouri has been under a Winter Weather Advisory, portions of northern Missouri have now been upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning by the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Portions of northern Missouri will continue to remain in an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Noon.

Precipitation in the form of freezing rain and drizzle will increase in intensity overnight as a large-scale weather disturbance moves over the region. Through Wednesday evening and overnight, expect precipitation rates to increase with ice accumulation becoming more efficient with time.

In total, two to three-tenths of an inch of additional ice accumulation is possible through the overnight hours, before precipitation changes to light snow Thursday morning. Travel will likely become very hazardous this evening and overnight, especially if rain becomes detrimental to ongoing and future road surface treatment efforts.

Strong northwest winds will overspread the region Thursday morning which will lead to added stress on power lines and branches, which may cause localized power outages across the warned area. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph Thursday morning with gusty winds expected to continue into the afternoon hours.

Ice accumulations of two to three-tenths of an inch are expected, with snow accumulations of up to a half inch possible Thursday morning. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

An Ice Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged and if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible.

Counties included in the Ice Storm Warning are:

Adair, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler and Sullivan Counties.

Counties outlined in purple in the graphic below are counties that have been placed under an Ice Storm Warning by the National Weather Service.