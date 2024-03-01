Poplar Bluff man sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on drug and firearm charges

Share To Your Social Network

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man on Wednesday was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.

Samuel D. Moore, 27, appeared for his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Moore’s residence in Poplar Bluff last July in response to a reported domestic assault. Officers obtained a search warrant for the premises after observing multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia items inside the residence. Large quantities of various controlled substances were subsequently discovered inside Moore’s Chevy Tahoe, including a box containing 30 pounds of marijuana divided into one-pound bags. Inside that same box, officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an attached 50-round high-capacity drum magazine. At his guilty plea hearing last November, Moore admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana for profit and that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of his drug-trafficking activities.

After serving the 10-year sentence, Moore will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Felony state charges for domestic assault remain pending in the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester prosecuted the case.

