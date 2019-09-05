Pool and handicapped swings tops discussion of Trenton Park Board meeting

Two Trenton Park Board committees discussed several topics at a workshop Wednesday evening.

The Pool Committee talked about how to make the high dive area safer at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reported at the last regular meeting that there had been a few incidents this season regarding the high dive. The Pool Committee also discussed what to do about concrete sloughing off around the pool.

The Facilities Committee talked about fees for facilities and fall material around handicapped swings. Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said the fall material has to be determined before the swings can be installed. No action was taken.

Helmandollar said the Pool and Facilities committees will report on what was discussed at the workshop at the next regular Park Board meeting.

