Polo woman charged with manslaughter after mother’s death bound to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

Local News March 19, 2021March 19, 2021 KTTN News
Division One of Circuit Court
A Polo woman charged with felony involuntary manslaughter—second degree after her mother’s death had her case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court March 18th.

Forty-two-year-old Rachel Nichols is scheduled for arraignment on April 13th.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy of Nichol’s mother, 66-year-old Glenda Lana of Polo, determined the mother died in November 2019 due to malnutrition and being abnormally thin or weak. Lana had a bodyweight of 26 pounds and a height of 66 inches.

Kirkendoll reports Nichols accepted sole responsibility for the care, custody, and control of her mother and was the primary caretaker in her home.

