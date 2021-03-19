Polo woman charged with manslaughter after mother’s death bound to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Polo woman charged with felony involuntary manslaughter—second degree after her mother’s death had her case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court March 18th.

Forty-two-year-old Rachel Nichols is scheduled for arraignment on April 13th.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy of Nichol’s mother, 66-year-old Glenda Lana of Polo, determined the mother died in November 2019 due to malnutrition and being abnormally thin or weak. Lana had a bodyweight of 26 pounds and a height of 66 inches.

Kirkendoll reports Nichols accepted sole responsibility for the care, custody, and control of her mother and was the primary caretaker in her home.

