Polo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after mothers death

A Polo woman has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter—second degree after her mother’s death in November 2019. Online court information shows 42-year-old Rachel Nichols’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only with a special condition of bond supervision by Supervision Services.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a Polo residence in reference to a deceased person. The deputy and coroner found Nichols’s mother, 66-year-old Glenda Lana, dead and lying on her bed. Lana was said to be “very skinny.”

An autopsy performed by Frontier Forensics Midwest of Kansas City, Kansas determined the woman died due to emaciation, cachexia, and malnutrition. Lana had a height of 66 inches and a bodyweight of 26 pounds.

Kirkendoll reports it is believed inadequate care and a lack of medical attention contributed to the woman’s medical condition. He notes Nichols accepted sole responsibility for the care, custody, and control of her mother and was the primary caretaker in her home.

