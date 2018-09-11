Polo resident injured in rollover crash

A resident of Polo was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond following a single vehicle, rollover, accident early Tuesday.

The highway patrol reports 30-year-old Timothy Hoeschele received moderate injuries as he was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

Hoeschele was northbound on a Ray County road when he attempted a left turn but skidded through an intersection and traveled off the road where the vehicle overturned.

The car was demolished with assistance at the scene of the crash provided by the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.