Polo man sent to hospital after striking embankment on Highway D, arrested on DWI allegation

A traffic accident occurred early on December 7, 2023, at around 6:04 a.m. on Highway D near Grove Road in Ray County, Missouri. The incident involved a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Gregory A. Gervy, a 59-year-old resident of Polo, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the Chevrolet Aveo was traveling westbound and veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and came to a halt in the trees. Gregory Gervy sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Chevrolet Aveo suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Green’s Towing.

Gervy was transported to Excelsior Springs Medical by the Lawson Fire Department for treatment but later released.

Gervy was arrested at approximately 7:37 a.m. following the traffic accident and faces charges of driving while intoxicated (DUI) and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, which resulted in a crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Gervy was driving in Ray County when he failed to maintain his lane, leading to the crash.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.