Polo man pleads guilty to child molestation charges in Caldwell County

A Polo resident, 22-year-old Timothy Sharp, has pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation involving a victim under 17 years old when the offender was at least four years older. Sentencing has been deferred in the Caldwell County Circuit Court.

Online court information as of Tuesday indicated that the prosecuting attorney has dismissed 14 other sex-related counts. The incidents reportedly occurred on multiple occasions in 2022.

Circuit Court Judge Brent Elliott has requested a pre-sentence report. The prosecutor recommended that Sharp serve up to five years in the Department of Corrections, with three years on one count and two years on the other to be served consecutively.

The judge has not set a date for sentencing, pending a victim’s impact report and the defendant’s prior record.

