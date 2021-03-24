Polo man facing multiple theft charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Polo man accused of stealing a pickup truck and guns from a Polo residence faces three felony charges in Caldwell County.

Sixty-year-old Mark Felt Anderson has been charged with stealing—motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and two counts of stealing—firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only with a special condition for bond supervision by Supervision Services.

A probable cause affidavit from Detective James Kirkendoll from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Adam Robinson told officers his mother-in-law received a phone message from Anderson that the house on Southwest Green Acres Drive has been broken into and some guns were missing. Two officers found evidence of forced entry into the residence.

Kirkendoll says two rifles reported as stolen were recovered, and Anderson was found driving the pickup reported as stolen.

The probable cause affidavit notes Anderson and his wife separated, and he moved. She, Robinson, and Robinson’s wife live at the residence. Anderson reportedly said he has been homeless since leaving the residence.

