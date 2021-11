Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A soup and pie supper and a biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center to support the Pollock Sesquicentennial Fund.

The meal will be served on November 13, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. Attendees can eat and pay what they want.

The contest by Boone and Crockett will be held on November 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. The entry fee is $10.

Related