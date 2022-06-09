Policy and handbook changes on the agenda of Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of policy and handbook changes next week. The board will meet at the district office on June 14th at 5:30 in the evening.

The agenda also includes rescinding a position, summer school, an estimated 2022-2023 budget, a GEC Community Foundation grant, fuel, and dairy bids, and the final June meeting. Other items include A+ and Activities program evaluations, chaperone leave forms, C. F. Russell Stadium, district vans, a school resource officer position, and a bus report.

The agenda for the Trenton Board of Education meeting Tuesday also includes a closed session for personnel matters.