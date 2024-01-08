Police respond to threat at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville

The Kirksville Police Department reports a temporary lockdown at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

On Thursday evening, January 4, at 6:44 p.m., Kirksville Police responded to the hospital following a reported threat made via telephone.

Deputy Chief Justin Jones stated that officers were alerted about a threat from a patient’s family member to potentially enact violence at the hospital. The male caller was upset about the treatment his relative was receiving at Northeast Regional Medical Center. Currently, no criminal charges are being pursued, according to Jones.”