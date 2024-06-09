Polaris RZR crash in Morgan County claims Albany woman’s life

Share To Your Social Network

A crash at The Loop Off Road Park in Morgan County resulted in one fatality and one injury on June 7, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. when a 2023 Polaris RZR, driven by Jacob W. Dye, 37, of Albany, Missouri, lost traction while climbing a hill and rolled down, ejecting both occupants.

Jacob W. Dye, the driver, was reported to have moderate injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Mid Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The passenger, Shawna R. Dye, 36, also from Albany, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic T. Higgins at 7:08 p.m. She was also not wearing a seat belt and was transported by Kidwell Garber Funeral Home.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed by Garber Diesel.

Corporal J.C. McKinney and Corporal B.J. Blankenbeker of the Major Crash Investigation Unit were among those who assisted at the scene.

This incident marks the second fatality for Troop F in June and the 17th for the year 2024.

