Polaris Razor overturns near Shelbyville injuring two teenagers

State News February 7, 2024 Digital Correspondent
An accident occurred on Shelby County Road 2322, four miles northeast of Shelbyville, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 6, at approximately 5:15 p.m., involving a 2010 Polaris Razor. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, and overturned. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

The Polaris Razor was carrying two 16-year-olds from Bethel and Clarence, Missouri, at the time of the accident. Neither occupant was using a seat belt. The driver, a 16-year-old girl from Bethel, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. The passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Clarence, Missouri, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The vehicle suffered total damage and was privately towed from the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

