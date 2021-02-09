Polar Plunge in Chillicothe delayed due to cold weather

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge to be held in Chillicothe on February 13th has been postponed one week due to cold weather. Plunge Coordinator Melody Prawitz reports the event will be at Simpson Park on February 20th.

Day-of registration will still be at 11 a.m., and the plunge will be at 1 p.m. A peewee plunge for individuals nine years old and younger will be held before the main event.

Individuals must raise a minimum of $75 to participate. Peewee plungers must raise a minimum of $25.

Participants can register at somo.org/plunge or at Simpson Park on February 20th.

Related