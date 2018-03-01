Polar Plunge at Lake Viking raises more than $30K

More than $31,600 was raised for Special Olympics Missouri at the 11th Annual Polar Plunge at Lake Viking Saturday.

The top fundraisers included first place, Jim Rash of Galt; second place, Edward Morris; and third place Greg Crader. The top fundraising teams included first place, The Polar Dawgs of Trenton and second place, Team Morris. The top fundraising schools included first place, Lathrop Middle School; second place, Chillicothe High Schoo; and third place, Lathrop High School. The top fundraising law enforcement agencies included first place, Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron; second place, Chillicothe Correction Center; and third place, Platte County Sheriff.

A Golden Plunger competition was held for participants who arrived in costume.

The top groups included first place, The Polar Dawgs; second place, Access Two of Gallatin; and third place, Chillicothe High School. The top individuals in the Golden Plunger competition included first place, Richard Smith; second place, Heather Swymeler; and third place, Kurtis Brewer. Top fundraiser Jim Rash’s goal of more than 100 people was met with 101 plungers participating.

The event was held in conjunction with the Chillicothe Correctional Center as well as Western Missouri and Crossroads Correctional Centers.

Smithfield Hog Production, Lake Viking Marine, Max Curnow Chevrolet, Quality Inn and Suites, Barnes Baker Automotive Group, Mi Mexico, All Seasons Event Rental, Woody’s Auto, the Lake Viking Association, the Gallatin Fire Department, Tim Gilham, the North Missourian, KTTN, and KCHI sponsored the event.

