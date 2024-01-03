Polar Plunge, a benefit for Special Olympics, coming to Chillicothe

A Polar Plunge event, with proceeds to benefit Special Olympics Missouri, is coming to Simpson Park in Chillicothe on Saturday, February 10th.

Registration will begin that morning at 11:30. A parade of costumes and costume awards will roll at 12:30, with a Pee-Wee Plunge for those nine years old and younger at 12:45. The regular plunge follows at 1 o’clock, with highest fundraisers to be recognized with awards at the conclusion of the event.

Participants must raise a minimum of $75, and pee wee plungers must raise at least $25. Registration costs $10, with the fee applying to the minimum. Registration at the pee wee level is free.

Law enforcement hosts the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Proceeds will go toward sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults facing intellectual disabilities.

Register for the Chillicothe Polar Plunge on February 10th at www.somo.org/plunge. Contact Special Olympics North Area Development Director Melody Prawitz at (816) 233-6232 for more information.