Polar Bear Plunge to be held at upper Lake Trenton on February 16

The Polar Bear Plunge, benefiting the Sunnyview Foundation, will be held at upper Lake Trenton on Saturday, February 16th at 2 o’clock. Participants are asked to pay a $15.00 entry fee.

The person collecting the most dollars, either by themselves or with sponsors, will win a one day ticket for two, plus a parking pass to the summer music festival at Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Sunnyview Foundation Polar Bear T-shirts also will be for sale for $15.00. Payments made to the Sunnyview Foundation Incorporated for the entry fee and/or a T-shirt are tax deductible.

Separately, Janny’s Java Truck is scheduled to be at the upper Lake Trenton on February 16th selling coffee and hot chocolate.