Local rock-n-roll band Point of No Return will be performing Saturday, May 29, on the Princeton Bandstand from 7 until 9:30 pm.

Event officials say to bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs and come kick off summer fun at this free open-air concert. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will be serving fresh popcorn and ice-cold sodas.

Come dance with your friends at the Bandstand in Princeton.

