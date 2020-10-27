“Plow Day” set for Saturday, October 31 in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plow Day will be held in Princeton Saturday, October 31st.

Spokesperson Duane DeMoss invites individuals with antique tractors to bring them to South Coleman Street between Bill Franklin’s house and the railroad tracks and plow for the fun of it starting at 9 o’clock that morning. Signs are to be posted to direct tractor drivers to the Old Buck Eye Bend.

Hot dogs and chips will be provided. Participants can bring food for a pot luck lunch.

More information on Princeton Plow Day Saturday, October 31st can be obtained by contacting Duane DeMoss at 660-748-4977 or Dwayne Place at 660-953-0661.

